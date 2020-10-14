Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Place to See a Movie 

Skyview Drive-In

click to enlarge THOMAS DUESING/FLICKR - Skyview Drive-In.

Skyview Drive-In

5700 N Belt W, Belleville, Ill.; 618-233-4400

When all indoor events were suddenly canceled in March, people just didn’t really know what to do to entertain themselves. And while details on how to best protect yourself during the pandemic were still up in the air, one thing stood out as likely to be fairly safe: staying outside while distanced from other people. We’ve always loved the Skyview Drive-In for its retro charm (and its fair prices), but we gained a whole new appreciation for it this summer as a gathering spot where we could get a taste of normalcy without feeling like we’d exposed ourselves to the virus. Recognizing that we now rely on them for our big nights out, the Skyview has also recently started offering other events such as trivia in addition to films. — Jaime Lees

