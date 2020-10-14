The case could be made that St. Louis’ “Mural Mile” — a.k.a. the graffitied stretch of flood wall at Chouteau Avenue and S Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard — is, in any year, one of the city’s best places to see art in person. It is international in scope, bringing hundreds of artists from all around the world for the annual Paint Louis event, resulting in eye-popping street art murals at a scale that is unmatched by just about anything in the world. But in this, the year of our COVID-related discontent, the Mural Mile takes the cake for an additional reason — it’s outside. Being outdoors is decidedly less likely to result in illness than being in a building, and there are certainly worse ways to spend your time in a pandemic than taking a peaceful walk along a river. And though this year’s Paint Louis event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, graffiti is by its very nature a form of artistic expression that evolves over time, as artists constantly paint over one another’s work. In other words, if you attended Paint Louis in 2019, there is no chance that what you’ll see at this point is exactly the same as it was then. And in 2020, any change is good. — Daniel Hill