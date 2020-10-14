When you want to enjoy the beauty of nature but you’re not the type to go stomping through the woods, the Missouri Botanical Garden can show you many wonders without requiring you to leave the city limits. Located at the edge of the historic Shaw neighborhood, the 79-acre garden offers plenty of space to social distance while taking in its many varied views. Visitors can enjoy features like the humid Climatron conservatory, the well-manicured Victorian Garden or the tranquil Japanese Garden. You can go it alone or sign up for a walking tour to get in-depth knowledge of the gorgeous plants, trees and flowers on the grounds. In addition to serving beauty to city slickers, the Missouri Botanical Garden provides education, too, with a focus on sustainability and conservation. — Jaime Lees