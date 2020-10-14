Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Place to See Natural Beauty 

Missouri Botanical Garden

click to enlarge PAUL SABLEMAN/FLICKR - Missouri Botanical Garden.

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-0888

When you want to enjoy the beauty of nature but you’re not the type to go stomping through the woods, the Missouri Botanical Garden can show you many wonders without requiring you to leave the city limits. Located at the edge of the historic Shaw neighborhood, the 79-acre garden offers plenty of space to social distance while taking in its many varied views. Visitors can enjoy features like the humid Climatron conservatory, the well-manicured Victorian Garden or the tranquil Japanese Garden. You can go it alone or sign up for a walking tour to get in-depth knowledge of the gorgeous plants, trees and flowers on the grounds. In addition to serving beauty to city slickers, the Missouri Botanical Garden provides education, too, with a focus on sustainability and conservation. — Jaime Lees

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation