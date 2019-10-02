Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Place to Spend $10 

Micro Center

click to enlarge gsbostlmicrocenter-199e9afc53131994.png

Micro Center

87 Brentwood Promenade Court, Brentwood; 0x000A314-252-3961

If electronics stores leave you frustrated, you simply must try a visit to Micro Center in Brentwood. Best Buy is boring and old-style, but Micro Center is exciting and has tons of things you didn't even know that you wanted. It's easy to find an employee here to help service your high-end needs, but the real fun comes while you're waiting in the serpentine checkout line. Scanning those shelves stuffed with low-dollar items will test your impulse-purchase skills like never before. Did you need a tiny flashlight? You definitely need some batteries. You didn't know you needed a phone tripod until now, did you? Oh dang, a universal remote could really be useful. And that bit of stylized molded plastic to wrap your headphone cord around would really help you be a better, more organized person, wouldn't it? Go ahead, blow $10 on something you don't need at all in this aisle. You work hard. You deserve it.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation