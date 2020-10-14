We’ve all fallen into the trap of buying impulse items in checkout lanes. Buying gum, chapstick, batteries or a candy bar are the little ways that we treat ourselves while we’re out in the world. But now that we’re having more items delivered than ever, the best way to spend a few extra bucks is to use it to add to the tip for your delivery driver. Not only are they bringing exactly what you want directly to your door, they’re keeping you safe from a deadly pandemic. They are out there risking virus exposure from the public every day so that you don’t have to do it yourself. They deserve so much more than they get paid per hour. So if you have an extra $10 that you would’ve just spent on a lighter and some junk food at the gas station during normal times, make sure to slip it to your next delivery driver. They’ve earned it. — Jaime Lees