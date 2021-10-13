Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Place to Wash Your Hands 

Plaza Frontenac

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS - Plaza Frontenac
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • Plaza Frontenac
As anyone who has experienced a filthy public bathroom knows, some restrooms are better than others. And in St. Louis, one of the finest public bathrooms is at Plaza Frontenac (1701 South Lindbergh Boulevard; 314-432-6760). The restrooms there are not even that fancy; they’re just perfect. It’s like they’ve never been used. Always. Each time you walk in it’s like you’re the first person who has ever been in there. Nothing is dirty, supplies are full and the experience is always chill. Unlike other public rest areas, this one always seems to be low-key and cool. It’s a place that you wouldn’t mind lingering in, really, which is the highest compliment anyone can give to a room with multiple toilets. —Jaime Lees

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
