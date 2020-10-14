Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Place to Work Out 

Your Own Home

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY - Work it out — at home.
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Work it out — at home.

Though it’s been important to try to stay healthy and active during the pandemic, for a while fitness freaks were finding it hard to dig up a spot to get some instruction. Many of us built home gyms in our garages or started walking in our local parks, but sometimes you just need motivation (and tips on proper form) from a fitness professional. That’s why working out at home in virtual classes became the best place to work up a sweat this year. Nearly every gym in town — from large chains like Club Fitness to boutique gyms like Citra Fitness & Movement — pivoted to offer a safe way for St. Louisans to stay strong and healthy from the comfort of their own homes. — Jaime Lees

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
