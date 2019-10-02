Best Politician 

Sometimes being a politician isn't about what you are, but what you're not. For Dr. Sam Page, that meant not being a tremendously corrupt garbage fire of a government official — something which, now several months into his tenure as St. Louis County executive, appears to be going pretty well for Page. For St. Louis County, that's saying a lot: In April 2019, Page won the seat on a 5-1 council vote, which had come on a day that began with federal prosecutors charging then-County Executive Steve Stenger in a vast pay-to-play scheme. Stenger, now in federal prison in South Dakota, left behind quite a mess in St. Louis County. In response, Page made some smart moves, starting with promoting Hazel Erby, the sole council member who voted against his nomination, to join his administration as director of diversity, equity and inclusion. And while touting transparency and ordering stronger ethics policies, Page successfully pushed forward a stalled measure to purchase body cameras for the entire police force (something St. Louis City has yet to accomplish.) But with corruption's fingerprints still all over county government, expectations are high for Page, especially with his seat up for election in 2020. Page has to be more than just "not Steve Stenger." He has to be something that the county voters haven't known for a long time: a leader they can trust.