Best Pool 

Concordia Turners

Concordia Turners.

Concordia Turners

6432 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-9388

Pools are like sex and pizza — even the bad ones are good. If there is a hole with water in it, there is a reason to splash. But at Concordia Turners in south city, the pool is only part of the party. This complex also offers gymnastics, dance, martial arts, guitar lessons and trampoline and tumbling. There are even classes for adults on site. Your next party could be here too. With the huge Bavarian-style Black Forest Room (and also their Big Gym) available for rent for only $100 per hour, this activity center could be the site of all of the fun you have during the year, not just swimming during the summer. For a birthday party or just a night filled with fun events, check out Concordia Turners where something is always happening.

