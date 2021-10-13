Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Radio Show 

Rocket 88

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES - KDHX
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • KDHX
Think of Rocket 88 (Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 88.1 KDHX; rocket88@kdhx.org) as a music blog in the mid-aughts; the best indie-pop songs are free to hear, the writers are a bit snarky (but in the most entertaining ways), and you don’t have to deal with all the annoying pop-ups. DJ Darren Snow is the James Murphy of the St. Louis music scene, yet one who is rarely in the spotlight. Maybe you saw him spin at Cabin Inn in City Museum, or he helped you find your new favorite band at Euclid Records or Vintage Vinyl back in the day. He was there and always on top of what’s new. Rocket 88 is the coffee you need driving to work on Tuesday mornings. Pop music never tasted so good! —Jack Probst

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

