Best Radio Station 

KSHE 95.5

click to enlarge JOHN GITCHOFF - KSHE
  • JOHN GITCHOFF
  • KSHE
A staple of the Lou, KSHE 95 (94.7 FM) has been blessing St. Louis airwaves for more than 50 years. With some of the best on-air personalities, the music has become a perk of listening to the station. KSHE even has its own section in the Missouri History Museum’s St. Louis Sound exhibit, which drives home how much of an impact this station has had on St. Louis’ music scene. Classic after classic plays, allowing you to throw back to simpler times. Whether your dad used to turn the station on for every car ride or you jam to the station on your own time, KSHE has embedded itself into St. Louis’ culture and allows you a few minutes of nostalgic bliss. When in doubt, which seems frequent these days, tune your radio to 94.7 and rock. —Jenna Jones

