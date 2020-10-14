Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Rearrangement 

Central West End Open-Air Dining

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Outdoor dining was the way to go.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Outdoor dining was the way to go.

When the pandemic hit, it hit restaurants the hardest. What is usually an impressive and thriving scene was decimated overnight, leaving our friends in the industry without jobs and leaving us locked out of our favorite places to eat. It took a while for health experts to determine what could pass as a reasonably safe dining experience, and as of now they’ve settled on dining al fresco. With many local restaurants on the brink of collapse, the Central West End organized a system wherein many of our favorite local eateries could take over some street space on the weekends to offer more tables and space to eat outside. It was the best possible pivot for both restaurants and their fans, and a forward-thinking move for the local economy, too. Cheers to the CWE. — Jaime Lees

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation