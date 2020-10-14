When the pandemic hit, it hit restaurants the hardest. What is usually an impressive and thriving scene was decimated overnight, leaving our friends in the industry without jobs and leaving us locked out of our favorite places to eat. It took a while for health experts to determine what could pass as a reasonably safe dining experience, and as of now they’ve settled on dining al fresco. With many local restaurants on the brink of collapse, the Central West End organized a system wherein many of our favorite local eateries could take over some street space on the weekends to offer more tables and space to eat outside. It was the best possible pivot for both restaurants and their fans, and a forward-thinking move for the local economy, too. Cheers to the CWE. — Jaime Lees