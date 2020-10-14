Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Reinvention 

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; 314-942-6555 and 14171 Clayton Road, Town & Country; 636-220-3238

Katie Collier has racked up a slew of awards and national acclaim for her famously good restaurants, but she was forced to scramble like everyone else when the pandemic hit. Aside from unparalleled food (her Fiori Arrabiata is the stuff of dreams), the service has always been warm and welcoming even as crowds swarmed to the doors. When eating in restaurants abruptly ended early in the pandemic, Collier and her husband Ted immediately shifted their team to developing a frozen pizza business on the fly. In seven weeks, they had sold 40,000 locally. It was such a success they scaled up to shipping nationally through FedEx. Katie’s reopened patios at its Rock Hill and Town & Country locations in June and now takes reservations, but the pizzas continue to be a major part of the operation. Even more impressive than building a freezing, packaging and delivery business from the ground up during a pandemic has been the Colliers’ commitment to continue their charitable work. That includes Giveback Tuesdays, where they partner with local charities and donate all the profits for the day. And those frozen pizzas? For every one Katie’s sells, they donate one to local food banks. — Doyle Murphy

