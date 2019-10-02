Food & Drink

Best Restaurant Service 

Billie-Jean

7610 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 314-797-8484

The moment you walk into Billie-Jean, you know you are in a Zoë Robinson restaurant. It's impossibly stylish, the aroma coming from the kitchen is intoxicating, and the entire place has a lively energy that's not always found in such upscale restaurants. However, if there is one mark of the Robinson experience that transcends all others, it's surely the gracious hospitality that permeates every moment of the dining experience. At Billie-Jean, Robinson and her crew nail that perfect balance of being capable and knowledgeable while making you feel utterly relaxed. It's like being taken care of by your best friend who happens to be the best server on the planet. Her crew will tell you that comes from the top — that Robinson is so great to work for, it makes them want to be better. Whatever she's doing, it certainly works.

