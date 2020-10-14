Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Restaurant Service 

Stone Soup Cottage

MABEL SUEN - Keep it classy.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Keep it classy.

Stone Soup Cottage

5809 Highway N, Cottleville; 636-244-2233

When you think of the impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant industry, no part of the business seems more negatively impacted than fine dining. In these carryout and curbside times when interactions with restaurants have become almost entirely transactional, the pomp and circumstance of dining over a white tablecloth with doting servers seems like it’s from another era. How to provide hospitality in such difficult circumstances is a question that the best in the business are beating their heads against the wall to answer. However, if there is a model of how to do things as elegantly as possible, it’s the Cottage to Carriage delivery service from Stone Soup Cottage. Leave it to Carl and Nancy McConnell, the pair behind the area’s best restaurant, period, to have figured out how to give diners the most dignified takeout experience possible. Not only do they pack up a meal that befits fine china — they provide the china. And wine glasses. And cloth napkins rolled in gilded napkin rings. And a votive candle. With the Cottage to Carriage experience, you get the Stone Soup Cottage experience delivered to your doorstep, then picked up the next day like room service. It’s as special as it gets in these fraught times. — Cheryl Baehr

Tags: ,

