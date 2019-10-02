Food & Drink

Best Restaurant to Die in 2019 

Reeds American Table

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - RIP Reeds American Table.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • RIP Reeds American Table.

Reeds American Table

7322 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-899-9821

When it opened in September 2015, Reeds American Table had a team so stellar it was almost blinding. First and foremost, there was chef-owner Matthew Daughaday, a talented cook who made his name running the kitchen at Gerard Craft's Taste. He was so well respected by his peers, in fact, that he had the city's most talented restaurant professionals eager to work for him: Andrey Ivanov, a now-master sommelier and one of St. Louis' premier wine professionals; Summer Wright, a pastry chef whose resume includes working for Daniel Boulud; Alisha Blackwell-Calvert, who joined the team after it opened and has gone on to become one of the city's most respected sommeliers — the list goes on and on. That industry firepower was not wasted: Reeds went on to become that perfect balance of upscale restaurant and neighborhood eatery and had an air of approachability that was shocking considering all of its talent. Its closure this past July came as a surprise to the city's dining community; the only thing that tempers its loss is knowing that this is not the last we will hear of Daughaday and his impressive crew.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
Best Things to Do In St. Louis

