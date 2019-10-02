Best Rock Club 

It is plain to see that Fubar rocks. Sure, the venue plays host to a slew of musical genres — expect everything from indie to metal to hip-hop and more on the venue's two stages — but at its core, Fubar is at its best when it brings the rock & roll, especially that of the punk variety. And recently it has been at the top of its game. September alone saw a bonkers roster of acts populating Fubar's concert calendar. Turbonegro vocalist Hank von Hell came all the way from Norway to shake the venue's very foundation (and his ass, naturally) alongside the Motorhead-worshipping Overdose at the start of the month; New York punks Murphy's Law came "back with a bong" to bring the party on the 18th; and fellow NYHC act Agnostic Front came through just a week later with the 35th anniversary tour of its seminal album Victim in Pain. The spiritual descendant of bygone venue the Creepy Crawl (in vibe alone, not in business practices), where owner Bob Fancher worked as bartender for years, Fubar is the perfect spot to down some beers and pump your fist in 4/4 time.