Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Rock Club 

Fubar

click to enlarge THEO WELLING - Fubar is at its best hosting rock shows.
  • THEO WELLING
  • Fubar is at its best hosting rock shows.

Fubar

3108 Locust Street, 314-289-9050

It is plain to see that Fubar rocks. Sure, the venue plays host to a slew of musical genres — expect everything from indie to metal to hip-hop and more on the venue's two stages — but at its core, Fubar is at its best when it brings the rock & roll, especially that of the punk variety. And recently it has been at the top of its game. September alone saw a bonkers roster of acts populating Fubar's concert calendar. Turbonegro vocalist Hank von Hell came all the way from Norway to shake the venue's very foundation (and his ass, naturally) alongside the Motorhead-worshipping Overdose at the start of the month; New York punks Murphy's Law came "back with a bong" to bring the party on the 18th; and fellow NYHC act Agnostic Front came through just a week later with the 35th anniversary tour of its seminal album Victim in Pain. The spiritual descendant of bygone venue the Creepy Crawl (in vibe alone, not in business practices), where owner Bob Fancher worked as bartender for years, Fubar is the perfect spot to down some beers and pump your fist in 4/4 time.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation