Best Running Trail 

If you're one of those masochists who is really into running long, steep hills, this probably isn't the one for you. But for the rest of us, Tower Grove Park is the perfect place for a head-clearing jog. The main path cuts a roughly three-mile loop, mostly under the cover of a nicely curated collection of trees. That tree cover keeps it livable even in the middle of a Missouri summer. There is also enough variety to make it interesting. The park is a long rectangle, but it's bisected by Tower Grove Avenue, so you can run loops around the west side one day, and the east another. Or do the whole thing, splitting off to follow any of the little paths that branch off the main roads. Go on a cool morning, when a light fog hovers across the wide, shimmering lawns, and running feels like magic.