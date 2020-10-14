Run your city. We love the parks. Forest Park is a runner’s dream with its mixture of shady hills, fast flats and gorgeous scenery, but as more of us have turned to running as a pandemic escape, the experience of trails crowded with the huffing, sweating masses can make the miles a little less meditative. It’s a good time to turn to the streets and mix up routes. You can drive every road in St. Louis and never know it in the same way as you will from your own two feet. Traffic is still a little lighter, and a lot of our other pastimes are still fraught, if they’re available at all. So why not make exploring the city by foot part of your routine? Here’s where St. Louis’ wealth of distinct neighborhoods shine. A run that crisscrosses the Hill is completely different than jogging through the manmade canyons of Downtown or timing a mile along the Delmar Loop. Every run can take you somewhere new. — Doyle Murphy