Once upon a time, Tommy Andrew was called “Tommy Salami” by his kitchen colleagues. However, if you’ve had the signature offering at his sandwich shop Nomad you’ll understand the only appropriate moniker is “Tommy Pastrami.” Andrew opened Nomad inside Bob Brazell’s Tamm Avenue Bar this past February, right before the world went to hell; as such, it’s been a tough go for the talented chef who finally realized his dream of opening a sandwich spot. However, if there is one shining light in the midst of this COVID-19 darkness, it’s his pastrami, a feat of sandwich-making so perfect it might make you rethink whether 2020 is actually a total bust. Andrew’s housemade pastrami is kissed with enough pepper to cut through the fatty meat, then piled onto marble rye bread with Swiss cheese and a creamy “special” sauce that adds to the decadence. It’s the sort of comforting sustenance you want to eat every day of the week now that you don’t have to worry about wearing pants that button. — Cheryl Baehr