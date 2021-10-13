Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Sandwich 

Cubano at Coffeestamp

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Cubano at Coffeestamp.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Cubano at Coffeestamp.
Brothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp may have set out to offer St. Louis one of the best cups of ethically sourced coffee around, but in the process of setting up their cafe, Coffeestamp (2511 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-797-8113), they have also created one of the city’s most magical bites to eat. The shop’s Honduran-inflected menu is one treat after another, but the standout offering is the Cubano, an exceptional sandwich that is as close to the traditional version you will get in town. Roast pork and warm ham are so succulent that their juices mix together to form a mouthwatering meaty jus that soaks into the perfectly crisped, airy Cuban bread. Tangy Swiss cheese and rich mayo add to the decadence; pickle slices cut through it for balance. That you can pair this masterpiece of sandwich-making with an outstanding cup of coffee (or really, you should wash it down with the delicious housemade horchata) makes Coffeestamp one of the most exciting places to open in town this past year. —Cheryl Baehr

