Best Seafood 

Bait

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - The Flaming Wicked Prawns at Bait.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • The Flaming Wicked Prawns at Bait.

Bait

4239 Lindell Boulevard, 314-405-2797

As soon as a server walks out of the kitchen with Bait's seafood boil, all eyes in the dining room turn to this stunning feast. A gigantic, bubbling cauldron of the sea's bounty, this masterpiece is to Cajun seafood boils what the A5 Wagyu is to beef: pure and utter perfection. Chock full of thick crab legs, plump jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage and potatoes so butter-soaked they may as well be a sponge, the marvelous dish dazzles at every turn — especially the caramelized bits of seasoning, browned butter and garlic that, when scraped off, serve as a mouthwatering tapenade you'd want to butter bread with. And this is only one of Bait's impressive seafood dishes. At every turn, the Central West End restaurant impresses with dishes like a whole red snapper, fish and chips that could rival what's served in the best English pub and "flaming" prawns served in a fiery bowl. Like all of Bait's dishes, it's a feast for the eyes, though it's your palate that's in for the real show.

