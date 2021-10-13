When Larry Flynt passed away in February, he left behind a complicated legacy. Best known as a pornographer, thanks to his status as a publisher of several dirty magazines including, Flynt also cemented his status as a champion of the First Amendment by steadfastly battling the many obscenity charges he faced throughout his life and career — even as some detractors outside the legal system accused him of misogyny and portraying women in a degrading light. With a stated goal to “offend every single person in this world at some point,” Flynt famously opined that, “If the First Amendment will protect a scumbag like me, then it will protect all of you, because I’m the worst.” True as that may have been, there’s one thing that can be said for him: He knew how to run a sex store.is your one-stop shop for things to put inside yourself, things to put yourself inside of, outfits that might make one more excited to play some putting-stuff-inside-other-stuff games, lubrication that assists in the act of putting stuff inside other stuff, and even helpful instructional videos wherein professionals demonstrate new and exciting methods of putting stuff inside other stuff. Best of all, it’s a judgment-free zone, with helpful employees willing to assist you with any questions you might have about what goes where. His stores might not be what Flynt will be most remembered for, but deep in his heart, he clearly had plenty of pride for the work that went into making them run so smoothly. Lord only knows how that pride got stuffed inside there, though.