St. Louis has a storied history of stellar parks to skate, from south city’s outdoor Peter Mathews Memorial Skatepark to the northside’s jaw-dropping church of skatin’ known as Sk8 Liborious, and going way back from the now-demolished guerilla park beneath the Kingshighway bridge to the similar project known as the Queenshighway park (location unlisted due to the need for ongoing stealthiness). Much of that has to do with the influence and technical skills of St. Louis’ Bryan Bedwell, whose Always Hard Concrete and Construction company has had a hand in every aforementioned park (as well as many across the country). But this year we wanna highlight the private park owned by Jonathan Getzschman, better known in St. Louis music circles as Frozen Food Section rapper J-Toth from Hoth, who, with help from Bedwell and his team, recently completed work on a staggering arrangement of sculpted concrete covering every inch of his backyard. Dubbed the Cooler Bnb (think Airbnb but with a more frozen-food-related moniker), the venture aims to lure professional skaters from around the world to St. Louis, enticing them with a $150,000 backyard skate park where a lawn would once have been. It’s an ambitious way to get St. Louis even more prominently on the map in the skateboarding world at large, as well as to serve as a gathering place for the city’s own vibrant skating community. The location is a secret — Getzschman knows his backyard would be swarmed with skaters if word of its location leaked out — but as with many of the area skate spots Bedwell has had a hand in creating, the best way to secure an invite would be to show up to one of the public parks he haunts and offer to help sling some concrete around. Put simply, there are perks that come with volunteering. — Daniel Hill