Sports & Recreation

Best Skateboard Park 

Peter Mathews Memorial Skatepark

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/SCREEN SHOT - Tony Hawk skating Peter Mathews Memorial Skatepark.
  • FACEBOOK/SCREEN SHOT
  • Tony Hawk skating Peter Mathews Memorial Skatepark.

Peter Mathews Memorial Skatepark

4415 Morganford Road

Built by skaters on the grave of a failed gas station, Peter Mathews Memorial Skatepark is a south-city refuge of sloped concrete and angle-iron ingenuity. Tony Hawk himself supported the spot and even showed up to skate a few turns (carrying a St. Louis flag!) during a 2017 visit. His foundation, along with carmaker Mini, selected the project for some pretty serious grants, but it was the locals who put in the sweat equity to build this oasis in Bevo Mill. In the early days, skaters and a few helpful friends literally shaped this place by hand and shovel, working long hours to build something on the site out of nothing. Now, you will find them there, picking out new lines and generally enjoying the spoils of all that hard work. They did it right.

