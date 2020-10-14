Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Smoke Shop 

Emporium Smoke Shop

click to enlarge VIA GOOGLE MAPS - Emporium Smoke Shop.
  • VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Emporium Smoke Shop.

Emporium Smoke Shop

6254 Delmar Boulevard, 314-721-6277

With the legalization of medicinal marijuana in the state of Missouri a done deal, the wink-wink, nudge-nudge days of raising an eyebrow at a head shop employee and telling him you want, um, a “water pipe“ for your, er, “tobacco” are now solidly in the rearview mirror — but you can bet they haven’t been forgotten by the proprietors of Emporium Smoke Shop. That’s because the Delmar Loop establishment has been in this game for decades now — since 1997 — and with all that time and experience comes a whole lot of institutional knowledge. This is good for new, er, “patients” (we’ll still be using that terminology for the time being) who don’t know a batty from a zeppelin, a dab rig from a dugout, or if it’s really necessary to drop $800 on a bespoke hand-blown glass piece with magic mushroom detailing (it’s assuredly not, but hot damn that Chad G fella has some serious skills). The friendly staff at Emporium will be more than happy to walk you through their wares and help to meet your needs, whether you’re dealing with flower or extract or vapes, or even keeping it low-key with CBD. And when you spot an intriguing piece of glassware among the many lining the walls, do feel free to call it a “bong,” but don’t call it a comeback — Emporium has been here for years. — Daniel Hill

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation