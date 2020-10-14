With the legalization of medicinal marijuana in the state of Missouri a done deal, the wink-wink, nudge-nudge days of raising an eyebrow at a head shop employee and telling him you want, um, a “water pipe“ for your, er, “tobacco” are now solidly in the rearview mirror — but you can bet they haven’t been forgotten by the proprietors of Emporium Smoke Shop. That’s because the Delmar Loop establishment has been in this game for decades now — since 1997 — and with all that time and experience comes a whole lot of institutional knowledge. This is good for new, er, “patients” (we’ll still be using that terminology for the time being) who don’t know a batty from a zeppelin, a dab rig from a dugout, or if it’s really necessary to drop $800 on a bespoke hand-blown glass piece with magic mushroom detailing (it’s assuredly not, but hot damn that Chad G fella has some serious skills). The friendly staff at Emporium will be more than happy to walk you through their wares and help to meet your needs, whether you’re dealing with flower or extract or vapes, or even keeping it low-key with CBD. And when you spot an intriguing piece of glassware among the many lining the walls, do feel free to call it a “bong,” but don’t call it a comeback — Emporium has been here for years. — Daniel Hill