Best Smoke Shop 

Emporium Smoke Shop

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS - Emporium Smoke Shop
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • Emporium Smoke Shop
In this time of great abundance in terms of local medical marijuana dispensaries, overflowing with a plethora of products from the consumable to the accessories of the consumable, let us not forget the trailblazing pioneers that paved the way to our brave new world. We’re talking, of course, about the head shops. More specifically in this case, we’re talking about the Emporium Smoke Shop (6254 Delmar Boulevard; 314-721-6277), that longtime bastion of bespoke bongs in the Delmar Loop, that purveyor of pipes most precious down U. City way. Since 1997, back when you had to duck down a side street and wait to be buzzed into the shop in order to secure your wares, Emporium Smoke Shop has dutifully supplied stoners throughout the St. Louis area with the supplies they need to enjoy their favorite hobby. Whether you’re in the market for a fancy new weed-smoking conversation piece or you simply left your trusty pipe at home when you headed out for a show at the Pageant, leaving you unable to pregame in your car (disaster!), Emporium has you covered. And so, we raise a pipe to Emporium! Let us give thanks to the ones that came before, for were it not for their efforts, we would never have gotten where we are today. —Daniel Hill

Tags: ,

