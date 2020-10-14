Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Sports Broadcaster 

Dan McLaughlin

This guy makes watching Cardinals games from the couch ten times better. He makes a Cards home run feel like finding a $20 bill on the sidewalk. St. Louisans should feel lucky to have one of the best baseball broadcasters in the business. Danny Mac has been the voice of Cardinals baseball for two decades now. It’s safe to say he has earned a spot among the organization’s long list of great broadcasters. And it’s fitting that the play-by-play is called by a St. Louis native who loves the city and its sports. — Matt Woods

Tags: ,

