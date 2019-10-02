Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best Sports Team 

The St. Louis Blues

click to enlarge THEO WELLING - The 2019 Blues will be remembered forever.
  • THEO WELLING
  • The 2019 Blues will be remembered forever.

It's the night of June 12, 2019 — Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Finals between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues. The Waiting Room in St. Ann is filled with hockey fans sporting their finest Blues regalia, crowded around the bar's lone flatscreen TV. Though our boys have held the lead throughout the night (thanks in no small part to that dreamboat Jordan Binnington's spot-on impression of a brick wall), the mood is tense. The diehard Blues fans here have been around the block a few times, and they know that any manner of heartbreak is still possible. They know the Blues have never won the Stanley Cup in their entire 52 years as an organization. Put plainly, they know that it ain't over until it is over. But the moment the timer counts down to zero, the bar suddenly erupts in complete pandemonium. Grown men weep openly; couples mash the softer, wetter parts of their faces together in celebration. The bartender announces that "it's dinner at the dick house, and we're serving up spoonfuls of shit!" — a common if rather odd rallying cry among this particular cohort of hockey fans — while ringing a brass bell behind the bar. Overtaken by the celebration, he then jumps up and stands on the bar for which he is responsible and loudly declares, "THERE ARE NO RULES!" as patrons slam down celebratory shots. The screaming is near-endless. It's a scene that played out at locations across the whole St. Louis area as our hometown team went from dead last in the league to world champions under the watchful eye of coach Craig Berube — and for one night, all of St. Louis was united. We have the Blues, St. Louis' best sports team, to thank for it. Now only one objective remains: We must protect the Cup, from 2020 to infinity. Let's go Blues!

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation