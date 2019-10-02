Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Steak 

The Dry-Aged, Bone-In Ribeye at Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Bone-in ribeye at Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Bone-in ribeye at Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar.

The Dry-Aged, Bone-In Ribeye at Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

2101 Chouteau Avenue, 314-241-2333

At Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar, the whopping 22-ounce dry-aged ribeye is served with a mound of flaming sea salt — a dramatic flourish considering the steak and salt come out on a wooden platter. It's showy, indeed, but the scene stealer is the steak itself: a massive hunk of Iowa Premium Black Angus gilded with so much rendered fat it sparkles in the flame's light. The meat is positively magical, but what pushes it over the edge is its rub, a secret blend concocted by owner Paul Hamilton that forms a coarse crust over every edge. There's black peppery heat, but the spice is mitigated by salt, smoke and a hint of sweetness, a perfect balance that enhances the deep umami flavor of the beef without covering it up. And there's a special pleasure when you bite into a little pocket of rub-covered beef and buttery fat; the experience is similar to the decadent enjoyment that comes from feasting on marrow, but better.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation