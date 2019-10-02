Best Sushi/Poke 

Nick Bognar has been making some of the best nigiri in town for awhile — and in 2019, he's finally getting much-deserved attention for it. In March, just days after he was nominated for a coveted James Beard Rising Star award for his work at Nippon Tei, Bognar announced a concept of his own, Indo, which debuted in Botanical Heights in June. For the best nigiri experience in St. Louis, make a reservation at the chef's counter, where you can watch Bognar work as you dine on single bites of A5 Wagyu beef, cured and marinated masaba and bluefin tuna. Every individual piece of nigiri is artfully plated, yet it's the intense and balanced flavor and rich texture of each that forms lasting memories.