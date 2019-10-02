Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Taco 

Taco Circus

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - Taco Circus has gotten even better.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Taco Circus has gotten even better.

Taco Circus

4940 Southwest Avenue, 314-899-0061

It's been a big year for Taco Circus: In September, the beloved Tex-Mex spot relocated from its original home in Bevo Mill to Southwest Garden. The new digs aren't the only change: Taco Circus now serves an expanded menu, but don't worry, all the fan favorites are still offered. We especially love the Chippewa taco, filled with pork steak, carnitas, avocado, cilantro and onion. As at the flagship location, the housemade salsas are a highlight, including the fiery salsa verde and milder red chile; to get a taste, try the Mother of All Tacos, which packs brisket from Stellar Hog with bacon, refried beans, a sunny-side-up egg, queso and salsa into one extra-large flour tortilla.

