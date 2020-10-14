Part tienda, carniceria and taqueria, Bridgeton’s La Tejana is an authentic slice of Mexico in north county that serves an outstanding array of tacos that set the bar for casual Mexican dining in St. Louis. The digs may be simple, but the flavors are anything but; from steak, carnitas and chicken to tongue, pork skin or goat, owners Antonio and Brenda Garcia serve up dazzling dishes in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Tacos aren’t the Garcias’ only worthy offering — the taqueria offers tortas, soup, burritos and the occasional fajita special — but the tacos are the soul of the place. Paired with a six-pack from the adjacent liquor store, it’s some of the best takeout you can find. — Cheryl Baehr