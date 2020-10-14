Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Taco 

La Tejana Taqueria

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG - La Tejana is a longtime favorite.
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • La Tejana is a longtime favorite.

La Tejana Taqueria

3149 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Bridgeton; 314-291-8500

Part tienda, carniceria and taqueria, Bridgeton’s La Tejana is an authentic slice of Mexico in north county that serves an outstanding array of tacos that set the bar for casual Mexican dining in St. Louis. The digs may be simple, but the flavors are anything but; from steak, carnitas and chicken to tongue, pork skin or goat, owners Antonio and Brenda Garcia serve up dazzling dishes in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Tacos aren’t the Garcias’ only worthy offering — the taqueria offers tortas, soup, burritos and the occasional fajita special — but the tacos are the soul of the place. Paired with a six-pack from the adjacent liquor store, it’s some of the best takeout you can find. — Cheryl Baehr

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Best of St. Louis in the Worst of Times Read More

  2. Best of St. Louis 2020 Arts & Entertainment Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis 2020 Food & Drink Read More

  4. Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services Read More

  5. Best Place to Meet that Special Someone Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation