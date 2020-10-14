Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

St. Louis is lucky to have some outstanding choices for Thai, which is probably why Thai Table stands out so much: We didn’t even know what we were missing. Chef-owner Natthinee “Joy” Teerakawanid worked in multiple professional kitchens after immigrating to the United States eight years ago but spotted a niche for a more traditional take. She now turns out versions of familiar items such as pad Thai that eschew the sickly sweetness the dish has taken on in the U.S. But she’s also introduced stunningly good curries and showstoppers you might not recognize as readily, such as Teerakawanid’s nam tok beef — grilled flank steak tossed in a lime vinaigrette with green onions and cilantro. In a curbside world, it’s about as good as it gets. But if you’ve decided to start eating in restaurants again, Thai Table also offers a tantalizing option for chef’s table private dinners, limited to twelve people on Tuesday evenings to maintain as much safety as possible for eating out. — Doyle Murphy

