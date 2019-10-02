Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Theater Ensemble 

LaBute New Theater Festival

click to enlarge PATRICK HUBER/STLAS - Shane Signorino and Colleen Backer during LaBute New Theater Festival.
  • PATRICK HUBER/STLAS
  • Shane Signorino and Colleen Backer during LaBute New Theater Festival.

LaBute New Theater Festival

St. Louis Actors' Studio

One of the built-in features of the LaBute New Theater Festival is that you get to watch local actors play a number of different roles across both halves of the fest. Black comedies about the racial divide, quasi-thrillers about white privilege, a psychopath using reality TV as a ruse to lure in victims, sci-fi slapstick and surreal plays about the future of womankind — this year's LaBute Fest had it all. The large ensemble — Jaz Tucker, Carly Rosenbaum, Chuck Brinkley, Shane Signorino, Colleen Backer, Eli Hurwitz, Jenney Smith and Spencer Sickmann — performed with an enthusiasm and skill that carried the festival to new heights. Whether playing a waiter or a mythical character in relationship counseling, each of them assayed their momentary character as if it was the best role in the show.

