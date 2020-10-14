This thrift shop outlet lets you buy your clothes for $3 per pound at its north St. Louis County location, called The Factory. Its South Grand location, The Boutique, offers clothes sold by the piece. Found By The Pound’s two locations embrace “the different aspects of resale and encourage you to explore both!” The clothes come in quantities of hundreds of pounds and hit the shelves for St. Louisans. The clothes are meant to match the “hip, funky, bohemian vibe of South St. Louis City.” The company also recycles any clothing that is not used for retail. — Matt Woods