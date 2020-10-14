Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Thrift Shop 

Found By The Pound

click to enlarge COURTESY OF RICK WOLF - Found by the Pound.
  • COURTESY OF RICK WOLF
  • Found by the Pound.

Found By The Pound

3232 South Grand Boulevard, 314-833-3252 and 6740 Romiss Court, Berkeley; 314-524-5493

This thrift shop outlet lets you buy your clothes for $3 per pound at its north St. Louis County location, called The Factory. Its South Grand location, The Boutique, offers clothes sold by the piece. Found By The Pound’s two locations embrace “the different aspects of resale and encourage you to explore both!” The clothes come in quantities of hundreds of pounds and hit the shelves for St. Louisans. The clothes are meant to match the “hip, funky, bohemian vibe of South St. Louis City.” The company also recycles any clothing that is not used for retail. — Matt Woods

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation