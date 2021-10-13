Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Thrift Store 

Found by the Pound

The old phrase “two are better than one” really applies here, with Found by the Pound offering a couple of concepts, each with its own name, to fit different ways of buying: Destination Found (3232 South Grand; 314-524-5493) operates more as a boutique and sells items piece by piece. The Factory Store (6740 Romiss Court; 314-833-3252) operates in keeping with the overarching business’s name: Find clothes and pay by the pound. The rate, $3, is beyond reasonable. Clothes, according to Found by the Pound’s website, are rescued in “‘packs’ across the United States in quantities of hundreds of pounds” and then sorted through for each location. Whichever location you choose, you’ll find unique pieces for your new wardrobe at great prices — something we all dream of. —Jenna Jones

