Best Variety Show 

Drinks with the Band

click to enlarge WE ARE LIVE! - Host Chris Denman (center) keeps it interesting.
  • WE ARE LIVE!
  • Host Chris Denman (center) keeps it interesting.

www.facebook.com/weareliveradio

Combine great music, a little comedy, interviews with interesting people and alcohol, and you’ve got Drinks With the Band. The St. Louis-based show live streams at 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights with host Chris Denman marshaling a small and changing cast of characters for an evening hangout. Rather than bemoan the remote, Zoom-conference state of the world, Denman of the We Are Live! show has used it to his (and as a result, our) advantage to beam in performers from around the country who have extra time these days. Along with the conversations and live solo performances, the show regularly features bartenders and experts of the liquor world who offer tutorials on a “quarantine cocktail” of the week. Drink in hand, with a live show to enjoy, we can all enjoy a virtual happy hour together — from our own homes. — Doyle Murphy

