Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Comfort Food 

SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe

click to enlarge KHOLOOD EID - SweetArt
  • KHOLOOD EID
  • SweetArt

SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe

2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278

If anyone ever gets all up in their cups about how vegetarians are uptight, health-obsessed yuppies or some such total nonsense, the easiest way to set them straight forevermore is to chuckle at their folly, then call up SweetArt Bakeshop & Cafe and place an order. For many years now, this Black-owned restaurant has been serving up vegan soul food and scrumptious cupcakes that will satisfy any mouth, vegan or otherwise. How do they craft a housemade Audre Lorde’s Chikn Challenge sandwich to rival any meat-based version in the city? With “love + magic,” they say, and that’s as good an explanation as you’ll need. That sandwich has been raved about since it debuted a couple of years ago, but it faces stiff competition for best offering on their menu: from Zora Neale Hurston’s Spicy Chikn Sandwich, say, or the Mackin Cheese, or the L+M Kale Salad, or the Southwest Burger topped with batter-dipped onion rings. And that doesn’t even count dessert, where their “Fauxstess” cupcakes and “Come Hither” carrot cake cupcakes steal the show with icings that are flat-out superior to any dairy-based pretenders. There’s much more to the menu — those fried n’ breaded cauliflower bites are, just, like, WOW — but the point will have been made and won by then. This is food by real people for real people, and now you’ve got the grease stains to prove it. — Evan Sult

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation