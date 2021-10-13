Brothers Bradley Roach and Brian Roash have been vegan since the mid-to-late 1990s, tracing their introduction to the lifestyle back to that era’s underground hardcore scene. To them, plant-based eating has always had that sort of revolutionary political tilt. But they’ve found that, over the years, vegan eateries never quite fit the sort of dark, gritty, anti-establishment feel of the scene they came up in, instead emitting a peace, love and hippie vibe that felt foreign to them. This past March, they took matters into their own hands, openingas a loud, in-your-face, metal-inspired spot with food as unapologetically raucous as the vibe. Inspired by the flavors of the Southwest where the brothers grew up, the restaurant features intensely flavorful tacos, birria and an unforgettable burrito — a gargantuan, overstuffed wonder filled with seitan, peppers, onions, cilantro rice, sour cream, lettuce and chipotle cheese. This outstanding offering may be more than the best vegan burrito around; it may be the best, period. —