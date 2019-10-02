People & Places

Best Villain 

Jeff Roorda

Jeff Roorda, a former police officer who was fired from the Arnold Police Department back in 2001 for making false statements and filing false reports, has spent many of the years since losing various runs for public office, defending police brutality and generally being a big red puffy zit on the face of the St. Louis area. As business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, he gained national prominence after the death of Ferguson teen Michael Brown by acting as a loud bloviating jackass at every available opportunity, sporting an "I am Darren Wilson" bracelet at a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and even writing an unreadable book laughably titled Ferghanistan in an attempt to profit off of the death of a young black kid. Classy stuff. This year Roorda has stayed on his bullshit, encouraging officers in the union to sport the Punisher logo on social media (because what better representation is there of the police than as a vigilante force that operates outside of the rules of law and regularly fires its guns indiscriminately) and even took the occasion of the five-year anniversary of Brown's death to publicly wish his killer, Darren Wilson, a "happy alive day." In short, Roorda is a dick, was a dick and will remain a dick. We should retire this category.

