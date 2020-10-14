Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Weed Doctor 

Dr. Pratistha Strong, Kathmandu Clinic

10807 Big Bend Road Suite 1, Kirkwood; 918-814-3996

Sure, there are ways to get your hands on a medical marijuana card without the doctor’s office experience. There is, in fact, something of a cottage industry around the practice. Consider the case of the Brentwood-based Health City MD and its so-called “CannaBus,” a van that traveled the state throughout the summer of 2019 making stops at head shops and the like for the express purpose of providing physician’s certifications en masse to long lines of would-be patients. But that rather slapdash approach can feel shady as hell — consider the fact that the CannaBus came under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol last fall for allegedly selling weed illegally. For those legitimate patients with medical conditions for which marijuana can be helpful — especially those with little prior experience with weed — an actual office visit can ease some stress and answer some important questions. Enter Dr. Pratistha Strong of the Kathmandu Clinic. Dr. Strong is a fully licensed doctor of osteopathic medicine who conducts medical exams and consultations out of an actual brick-and-mortar office. Born in Nepal, Dr. Strong incorporates elements of eastern and western medicine for a holistic approach that, when appropriate, just so happens to include the use of marijuana. She’s knowledgeable and kind, and doesn’t even try to sell you weed out of a van — in fact, she’s happy to put you in touch with resources so you can grow your own. — Daniel Hill

Tags: ,

