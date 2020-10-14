In the before times, we’d be telling you that you need to spend the day wandering around Parker’s Table, browsing the selection of cheeses, pasta and fresh-baked bread, grabbing a “Beddu Muffaletta” at the sandwich counter, exploring its many nooks and crannies (if you haven’t let your little one wander into the small toy-filled secret passageway, you’re missing out) and chatting up Jonathan Parker about his favorite bottles. In the COVID times, that joyful experience has been taken away, though what’s replaced it is pretty good, too. Though Parker’s Table is closed for in-shop business, Parker has created an amazing takeout and delivery system that allows you to take the joy of the store home with you. Call in advance or stroll up to the outdoor counter, and you’ll be walked through the shop’s impressive wine offerings and have a selection picked out for you with the help of one of its resident experts. If you’re going to drown your sorrows, at least this gives you a bit of dignity. — Cheryl Baehr