Best Yoga Studio 

Kiener Plaza

click to enlarge PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR - Kiener Plaza.

Kiener Plaza

500 Chestnut Street, yogabuzz.org

Oh, you wanted a studio studio? Tough tadasanas. You can do that anywhere, in any city. You can even do that in a suburban strip mall. But the free — emphasizing that part — sunrise classes on Tuesdays from mid-April to mid-October offer irreplaceable Arch views in the heart of the city. Seriously, you could just get coffee and sit quietly for 45 minutes in Kiener Plaza, and you would feel better about your day. But this is an opportunity to get a little of the exercise you know you have been missing while connecting to the place you live. It's not like we can go for a run in the mountains or swim in the ocean before work in St. Louis. And yet, there's something zen about the Arch, especially when it's catching the first light at sunrise. Take advantage.

