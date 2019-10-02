Best Yoga Teacher 

Kundalini yoga is not the most athletic or physically taxing form of yoga, with much of the activity taking place in the noggin and the lungs. But there's still plenty of movement, cardio work and the energy rush of a two-hour session that never lacks for variety. Josh Wolf takes the teachings of Yogi Bhajan, who brought kundalini to America, and runs them through the individual needs of the day. If the class is collectively stressed, it's time for deep relaxation. If the group is lacking energy, it's time for a boost on that front. Inside of an adaptable south-city storefront on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., Wolf takes his small groups through a couple-hour journey into a collective bit of goodwill. He sends participants out into the world with a renewed sense of vigor and vitality and, routinely, a class ends not only with real physical benefits but also a few words of wisdom to chew on through the day. (Find class info at SoSLo BAB, short for South St. Louis Bliss & Bodyworks, on Facebook.)