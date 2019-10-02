People & Places

Staff Pick

Best Zoo Animal 

Tobias, Somali wild ass

click to enlarge COURTESY SAINT LOUIS ZOO - Tobias, a Somali wild ass.
  • COURTESY SAINT LOUIS ZOO
  • Tobias, a Somali wild ass.

The St. Louis Zoo's best animal also happens to be among its youngest. Tobias, a Somali wild ass born July 30, 2019, can be seen daily at the Red Rocks area of the zoo.

A critically endangered member of the horse family, the Somali wild ass can be found in the desert areas of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia in the Horn of Africa. With only 68 Somali wild asses in North American zoos (seven of which call St. Louis home), and only four other zoos having bred this species, a foal like Tobias is a rare sight.

The zoo is pretty pumped. It posted a video online of Tobias dancing — that ass can move!

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation