Best Zoo Animal 

The St. Louis Zoo's best animal also happens to be among its youngest. Tobias, a Somali wild ass born July 30, 2019, can be seen daily at the Red Rocks area of the zoo.

A critically endangered member of the horse family, the Somali wild ass can be found in the desert areas of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia in the Horn of Africa. With only 68 Somali wild asses in North American zoos (seven of which call St. Louis home), and only four other zoos having bred this species, a foal like Tobias is a rare sight.

The zoo is pretty pumped. It posted a video online of Tobias dancing — that ass can move!