BREAKING: First Case of Omicron Variant Reported in Missouri 

Omicron is here.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced
Friday that the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron Variant has been reported in Missouri.
The sample came from a “St. Louis City resident who has recent domestic travel history," the department said in a statement.
“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention," said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources as opposed to social media. We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”
The Omicron variant has sparked a fresh wave of research across the world as scientists dig in to figure out what the mutations on this particular variant will mean for infection rates. Scientists are in the process of determining how transmissible the new variant is and what level of sickness people who catch the Omicron variant will experience.
Missouri is at least the sixth state to report detecting cases of the Omicron variant. Earlier week, health officials in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York announced the first U.S. instances
of the mutated strain of coronavirus.
Though science is moving quickly to answer these questions, there are no definitive answers just yet. In the meantime, Missourians are urged to do what they can to protect themselves and their neighbors, including social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing.
You can find information about where to find a vaccine at MOStopsCovid.com
and visit Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest for COVID-19 testing resources
.
