Brock Seals' Art, Mimosas and Pancakes Event Is a Can't Miss Event 

If artist Brock Seals is involved, it's worth checking out.



Heralded as one of the most beloved art events in the city, Art, Mimosas and Pancakes is back for another year, to be held at Mad Art Gallery (2727 South 12th Street, 314-771-8230) at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

Bringing together a few of his favorite things, St. Louis artist and musician Brock Seals created the yearly event in 2015 to celebrate art created at the local level by young creatives, some as young as middle school. It's an opportunity for talented artists in the area to showcase and profit from their works.

"Art, Mimosas and Pancakes was a fun theme to put together that centers around art," Seals says. "I wanted to create something different from your average art show, and something that people of all ages could come and enjoy."

Each year, AMP boasts a lengthy line of attendees eager to get one of artist Dr. Dan's famous pancakes or head to the bar for drinks. Art lines the walls, and is exhibited as solo displays in several of the Mad Art Gallery's former prison cells.

And while Seals hopes to garner the same feeling visitors past are familiar with, he notes how important it is to follow CDC and St. Louis' COVID-19 guidelines. That means no more crammed lines for pancakes this year and operating at 50 percent capacity at the show's venue.

"We're still following [the] guidelines," Seals says. "There will also be balconies and extra rooms open to help spread out the traffic."

Art, Mimosas and Pancakes is another in a series of successful art ventures the artist has touched. Over the past several years, Seals has painted murals across the city, including the Delmar Loop, and he's crafted hundreds of custom pairs of sneakers for clients including Smino and Lance Kendricks, to name just two. His reputation as a gifted lyricist and artist as well as activist continues to keep Seals' name in conversations among art circles in the city. Events such as AMP magnify Seals' belief in and dedication to providing accessibility to artists in the area; in recent years, young people have been able to establish artistic identities on their own terms, without the risk of gatekeeping and snooty attitudes within the art world.

"AMP is super important, because there aren't many platforms that our community has, or places to show our artwork," Seals says. "I don't charge any commission fee, which is pretty unheard of."

Organically growing year after year, Art, Mimosas and Pancakes is a feel-good summer evening event. It may be a night to socialize for some, and a fashion show for many, but one thing is clear about St. Louis in 2021: Art shows are back.

Admission to Art, Mimosas and Pancakes runs from $15 to $30. For tickets and more information, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/746822972649834.