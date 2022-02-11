Cherokee Street's Cinco de Mayo Festival Will Return This Spring 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Cherokee Street Foundation / Photo by Bailey Elizabeth Rogers
Spring is on the horizon, and with it comes a slew of returning events, including none other than Cherokee Street’s Cinco de Mayo festival. After a two year pause due to the pandemic, Cherokee Street is bringing its festival back in person, and it’s looking forward to hosting a day full of music, food and wrestling.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Cinco de Mayo festival back in 2022,” John Joern, co-organizer of the festival, said in a press release. “We heard from so many people over the past two years who were very sad that the festival wasn’t taking place in 2020 and 2021. It showed us how much the festival really means to St. Louisans and made us all the more excited to bring it back in 2022.”
The Cinco de Mayo festival began more than fifteen years ago and is now organized by the Cherokee Street Foundation. With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on the festivities the past two years, the street substituted Taco de Oro: Cherokee Street’s Taco Bracket in for the festival last year, while 2020’s festival pivoted to an online format in partnership with Do314.
This year, however, the organizers detailed in the press release that three music stages, creative vendor booths featuring Cherokee Street businesses and other partners, food and drink, and the Lucha Libre wrestling ring all will hit the street in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Community members usually schedule a People's Joy Parade for the same day as well.
The Cherokee Street Foundation is eager to get back to the festival to boost Cherokee Street businesses. Emily Thenhaus, director of the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District and Cherokee Street Foundation, says in years past, the event was one of the biggest sales days for the small businesses on the street.
“It means a lot for our district to be able to bring the event back and continue to shore up these businesses as they recover from the pandemic,” Thenhaus added.
As planning is still underway, the foundation is working with the city to make sure COVID-19 safety measures are followed.
