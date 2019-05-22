Choose Your Own St. Louis Adventure 

It's summer in St. Louis! The sunny skies, the days that seem to go on forever, the humidity that makes your hair do that dumb thing despite your best efforts — it's finally happening.

But how to celebrate? The city is full of options. You just gotta know where to look, what to do — and just as importantly, what not to do. For instance, don't freak out when you hear gunshots. That's the soundtrack of the city, baby.

Your mission, should you, ahem, choose to accept it, is to have the perfect summer day. There are wrong turns and bad ideas around every corner (and, around one, even an ill-behaved beer baron — it's St. Louis, after all). But if you keep your head and choose wisely, you'll learn to dance to the rhythm of those gunshots. And that's what this city is all about — well, that and the high school question.

Start by choosing one of the options below, then follow the instructions underneath (don't even try skimming ahead with the "full text" version, you sneaky peekies). Simple!

Now, let's start your adventure!

You wake up with a start — there's a construction crew hammering away, right outside your window. Ah, summer in the city!

You roll out of bed. You're off work today, and as you look out the window, you see there's not a cloud in the sky. The whole day stretches before you.

But first, what are you going to have for breakfast?

How about browsing the stalls for some fresh food? If you choose to head to the Soulard Farmers' Market for breakfast, turn to page 2.

A tasty omelet at a Central West End cafe sounds delicious right about now! If you choose to eat breakfast at Cafe Osage, turn to page 3.

Breakfast? You mean booze, right? If you choose to down some eye-opener shots in your kitchen before heading off to Southwest Diner for a whole mess of bloody marys and day drinking, turn to page 4.

There is some old Imo's in the fridge; that'll surely suffice for sustenance. If you choose to slam some cold pizza down your gullet before heading to Forest Park to bomb the streets around Art Hill on your skateboard, turn to page 5.